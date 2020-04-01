PITMAN >> The Rowan University women’s swimming and diving team had 14 individuals and five relays that earned New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) All-Conference honors.
Corinne Finkbinder was named the NJAC Diver of the Year while Jordan McChensey was the conference’s Rookie of the Year. Elise Blaschke was chosen the NJAC Coach of the Year in her first season.
The top three NJAC finishers in each event at the Metropolitan Championships determine the All-Conference teams. The championships were held Feb. 21-23 at Rutgers University.
At the Mets Championships, Finkbinder won the one and three-meter diving. She totaled 446.64 points in the one-meter diving and 440.43 points in the three-meter. The senior was selected the Diver of the Meet. Finkbinder qualified for the NCAA Northeast/South Diving Regional for the third straight year. During the season, she was honored as the NJAC Diver of the Week eight times.
McChesney took second place in the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.58. She had a third place (24.24) in the 50 free. McChesney anchored the first place 200 freestyle (1:36.89) and 200 (1:45.36) and 400 (3:51.63) medley relays and the second place 400 freestyle relay (3:32.88). She was chosen the NJAC Rookie of the Week seven times. Blaschke guided the Profs to their fourth straight NJAC Championship and third consecutive Metropolitan Championship. The women had a 7-3 dual meet record. Prior, Blaschke was an assistant coach for the Rowan men’s and women’s teams for six years.
The NJAC All-Conference first team included Veronica Alferez (500 freestyle and 400 individual medley), Carlee Timmins (1650 freestyle), Abigail Brous (100 backstroke), Emily Kopchick (100 breaststroke), the 200 and 800 freestyle relays and the 200 and 400 medley relays. Brianna Gutierrez (200 backstroke), Nicole Harms (100 breaststroke), Emily LaBenski (200 individual medley), Alex Bambrick (400 individual medley) and the 400 freestyle relay along with Brous (50 freestyle), Timmins (200 freestyle and 500 freestyle), Kopchick (200 breaststroke) and the 400 freestyle relay were members of the All-Conference second team. Klaudia Rzotkiewicz (one and three-meter diving), Kylie Salerno (100 backstroke), Daria Mnich (100 butterfly), Elizabeth O’Brien (200 individual medley), LaBenski (200 freestyle and 200 breaststroke), Gutierrez (1650 freestyle), Bambrick (200 backstroke), Alferez (200 butterfly) received All-Conference honorable mention.
At the Metropolitan Championships, Alferez won the 500 freestyle (5:03.24) and 400 individual medley (4:35.63). She improved on her school record in the 400 individual medley. She had a third place (2:09.77) in the 200 butterfly. Timmins swam a winning time of 17:17.85 in the 1650 freestyle, which was a NCAA B cut. She finished second in the 200 freestyle (1:55.86) and 500 freestyle (5:06.94). Timmins earned NJAC Swimmer of the Week one time.
Brous won the 100 backstroke in 56.87 and was second (24.09) in the 50 free. She set the school record in the 100 backstroke with a time of 56.31 and her performance was a NCAA B cut. Brous was chosen the NJAC Swimmer of the Week one time. Kopchick took first in the 100 breaststroke with a school record time of 1:04.67. She came in second (2:26.19) in the 200 breaststroke. Gutierrez finished second (2:08.38) in the 200 backstroke and third (18:08.35) in the 1650 freestyle. LaBenski took second (2:09.70) in the 200 individual medley and third in the 200 freestyle (1:56.36) and 200 breaststroke (2:26.74). She was selected the NJAC Swimmer of the Week one time this season
Harms had a second place (1:06.02) in the 100 breaststroke. Bambrick finished second (4:40.00) in the 400 individual medley and was third (2:09.36) in the 200 backstroke. Salerno took third (59.66) in the 100 backstroke and Minch was third (59.19) in the 100 butterfly. O’Brien came in third (2:12.06) in the 200 individual medley. Rzotkiewicz totaled 346.94 points in the one-meter diving for third and she was also third on the three-meter board (350.94).
The Profs won the 200 (1:36.89) and 800 (7:46.51) freestyle relays and 400 medley relay (3:51.63) with school record times. The 200 free relay included Brous, Harms, O’Brien and McChesney. Alferez, O’Brien, LaBenski and Timmins made up the 800 free relay. The 400 medley relay consisted of Brous, Kopchick, Mnich and McChesney.
The 200 medley relay of Brous, Kopchick, Mnich and McChesney took first in 1:45.36. Brous, Kopchick, Mnich and McChesney were on the second place 400 freestyle relay (3:32.88).