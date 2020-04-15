IRVING, TX. >> Rowan senior Anthony LaRosa has been named to the 2020 National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society, which is comprised of college football players from all divisions who maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their careers. He joins a group of 1,432 players from 364 schools who qualified for membership in the Society’s 14th year.
LaRosa, an accounting major from Sewell and Washington Township High School graduate, is a two-time NJAC All-Academic selection and was named to the 2019 Philadelphia Inquirer Academic All-Area Team. He has also been recognized as a Rowan Scholar-Athlete for multiple seasons.
The 5-11 linebacker earned NJAC All-Conference Second Team honors in 2019 as he turned in a career-best season, ranking second on the team with 60 tackles (29 solos) and with 5.5 sacks for 43 yards. He tied for second in the conference in tackles for loss and was tied for third in sacks. The senior co-captain also had one interception, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles on the season and earned NJAC Defensive Player of the Week honors once.
"We are pleased to honor another impressive group of athletes as part of this year's Hampshire Honor Society," said NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell. "For more than a decade, the Hampshire Honor Society has served as a powerful vehicle for schools to recognize their college football players who have distinguished themselves both academically and athletically, and we congratulate the schools and each of these young men for their commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives."
Members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society have completed their final year of playing eligibility in 2019, achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade point average throughout entire course of undergraduate study, have met all NCAA progress towards degree requirements and have been starters or significant contributors during the season.