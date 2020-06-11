GLASSBORO >> Rowan University cross country and track athlete Michael Onu was awarded the Joy Solomen Scholarship for the 2020 fall semester.
The award recognizes students’ dedication to Rowan and the importance of leading a balanced academic and active lifestyle. Two recipients are selected for the scholarship, one for the fall and spring semesters. Faculty and departments nominate the students for their outstanding academic excellence and achievements.
Solomen was an athletic administrator at the university for 26 years. She served as the Director of Women’s Athletics from 1986-93 and the Director of Athletics from 1993-2012. Solomen was the first woman in the state of New Jersey to oversee an athletic program with football. She was active in athletics at the state, regional and national levels. Solomen received numerous athletic awards and honors for her outstanding achievements.
“We are proud of the work Michael is doing academically and with his research and leadership on campus,” said Rowan head cross country and track and field coach Dustin Dimit. “He has brought that same approach to his running. Michael works hard to get better and tries to share his knowledge with his teammates to make them better and healthier runners. We look forward to what he will accomplish during his senior year and seasons.”
Onu has competed for the cross country and track and field teams for three years. He is a Rowan Scholar-Athlete of Distinction and a New Jersey Athletic Conference All-Academic honorable mention selection. Onu was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society.
He is a Human Performance in Clinical Settings major in the Department of Health & Exercise Science. The Cherry Hill native is the Vice President of the Exercise is Medicine Club and a member of the Biomechanics research team. He is certified in First Aid/AED and CPR. In addition, he has created educational exercise videos for high school students and has facilitated a sports science program for youths.