TABERNACLE >> Six Seneca High School field hockey players have been honored by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) for their outstanding academic achievements.
The honorees - juniors Isabella Fedeli, Olivia Quagliero, Cassidy Strittmatter, and Devon Webb, as well as seniors Madelyn Hunt and Kylie Mitchell - were named to the NFHCA National Academic Squad. Webb also received Scholar of Distinction honors.
"We are thrilled to have some of our student-athletes acknowledged for their hard work in the classroom,” saud Seneca field hockey head coach Kristina Foster. “Our philosophy is always student before athlete. These girls exemplified greatness both on and off the field. We are proud of their recognition!"
The High School National Academic Squad program recognizes those high school seniors and juniors who have achieved a minimum cumulative, unweighted grade-point average of 3.50 out of 4.0 — or the equivalent — through the first quarter of the 2019-20 school year. Seniors and juniors who have achieved a minimum cumulative, unweighted GPA of 3.9 out of 4.0 — or the equivalent — through the first quarter of the 2019-20 school year have been recognized as Scholars of Distinction.