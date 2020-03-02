Cherokee senior Alexa Therien and Seneca senior Malin Jasinski both reached the 1,000th-point milestone for their scholastic basketball careers last week.
Therien reached her milestone with her 12th point in the third quarter of the Lady Chiefs' 55-19 rout at Cherry Hill East Feb. 27. The senior is the seventh player in school history, joining Laura Sweeney (2,037), sister Isabella (1,620), Monica Roeder (1,077), Janel Schillig (1,053), Tiffany Turner (1,044) and Kristi McCullough (1,019).
"Alexa has shown steady improvement since she became a starter for us in her freshman year," said Cherokee head coach Ron Powell. “She continues to become one of the most dominant post players in the state. Along with the help from her teammates, we all hope the best is yet to come."
The Cherokee Basketball Booster Club and Therien’s family celebrated and provided her with a banner and ball to commemorate the milestone. The team took a moment to celebrate on the court before resuming the game. Coincidentally, Cherokee’s most recent 1,000th-point scorer was Isabella Therien, Alexa’s older sister.
Jasinski scored his 1,000th career point for the Golden Eagles in a 75-50 loss to visiting Camden Catholic (18-8) Feb. 26. He's at 1,001 points heading into this week's playoffs.
"It was a great accomplishment for Malin," said Seneca coach Jeffrey Weiler. "He's a three-sport athlete who excels on the field, on the court and in the classroom. He's the type of competitor all coaches love to have. The coaches and players couldn't be more proud of Malin."
Jasinski is the third Seneca player to reach 1,000 career points, joining 2009 graduate Richie McNamara (1,079) and 2018 graduate Jack Brockett (1,062).
Four Lenape district players have reached 1,000 career points this season.
Shawnee senior Ciana Vicharelli scored her 1,000th career point in the Renegades' 43-20 victory at Cherry Hill East Feb. 20.
"Ciana has been an integral part of our program since her freshman year," said Shawnee coach Christina McGovern of Viccharelli, who has been a starter since she was a sophomore. "There have been many times we have relied on her offensive ability to win games. It's a wonderful milestone that we are proud she has achieved within the tough Olympic conference."
Cherokee senior Gavin Gibson became the school's seventh player to score 1,000 points during the Chiefs' 54-47 victory over St. Augustine Prep at the Paul VI Winter Classic Feb. 9.
"Gavin Gibson is one on the best players to wear the orange and white. He is a true leader on and off the court. I am very proud of his accomplishment,” said Cherokee coach Eric Cassidy.