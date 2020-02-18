EVESHAM >> The district level of the youth free throw championship was held Feb. 15 at the St. Joan of Arc School gymnasium here.
The winners are as follows: Girls - Abigail Brown Council, 9; Kaitlyn Roscioli, 10; Abigail Riley, 11; Alaina Staub, 12; Katherine Brown, 13; Boys - Jude De Annuntis, 9; Luca Laudisio, 10; Colin McHale, 11; Evan Lampi, 12 and Anthony Di Mattie, 14.
These winners advance to the Trenton Diocesan Round of the tournament on March 15 at the St. Gregory the Great Parish Center in Hamilton Square.