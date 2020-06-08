ROBBINSVILLE >> The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) is preparing for a change of its senior leadership, while continuing to focus its primary attention on the process of returning New Jersey’s student-athletes to the playing field.
Larry White, who has led the NJSIAA since January 2018 as executive director, is beginning a phased retirement and will step down from all day-to-day responsibilities on June 30. He will, however, remain engaged in an advisory capacity through the end of calendar 2020.
Effective immediately, Colleen Maguire – who joined NJSIAA in 2014 and has most recently been its director of finance and administration – is leading the organization as chief operating officer, a role that includes all duties of the executive director.
To avoid diverting attention from the return to scholastic athletics, the NJSIAA will make no further alterations to its leadership structure until after the return-to-sports matter is resolved.
“Thanks to Larry’s smooth, steady guidance of our association during his tenure as executive director, we’re perfectly positioned to continue the consistent progress our membership has enjoyed,” said Mary Liz Ivins, president of the NJSIAA Executive Committee. “The NJSIAA is committed to a seamless, simple transition at this time, in support of our focus on getting students safely back to athletic participation. And because Colleen has had the advantage of working so closely with Larry for several years, I’m entirely confident she’ll step most effectively into the role of COO.”
White joined NJSIAA in 2005 as an assistant director. Prior to that, the West Deptford resident was a vice principal in the Pine Hill School District and a teacher in the Monroe Township School District. He also umpired minor league baseball and has coached baseball, basketball, golf, and boys and girls tennis at the high school level.
“When you experience unusual circumstances, of the type we’ve all lived through during the past several months, your perspective can change,” White says. “I’ve loved working with my colleagues and all our student-athletes, athletic directors, and coaches. But I’m ready now to spend more time with my family and take everything a bit more slowly.”
Before joining NJSIAA, Maguire worked at Commerce Bank/TD Bank, based in Cherry Hill, and began her career with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in Washington, DC. A Moorestown resident, she graduated summa cum laude from George Washington University with a Bachelor of Accountancy degree and earned her certified public accountant license in 1998. The captain of the George Washington basketball team, Maguire was inducted into the university’s athletic hall of fame in 2008.