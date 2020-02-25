STATEN ISLAND, NY – The Rowan University women’s indoor track & field team has placed second at the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championships. The meet was held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex.
Promise Fadahunsi was the winner (7.84) in the 60 meter dash while Aaniyah Robinson came in second (7.87). Alyssa Sanders took first (5:16.22) in the mile followed by Dianne Ferraro, second (5:17.80). Sanders also had a second place (10:51.06) in the 3000 meters. Dominique Peters had a height of 5’ 5.75” (1.67 m) for first in the high jump and she surpassed the Rowan record (5’ 5”, 1.65 m).
Makayla Taylor won the weight throw with 53’ 3.5”” (16.24 m), which broke the school and NJAC records. The previous University mark was 48’ 4.75” (14.75 m) and the conference record was 53’ 1.75” (16.20 m). She also had a second place in the shot put with a throw of 40’ 11.75” (12.49 m).
The 4x200 meter relay ran a winning time of 1:44.39. The first place 4x400 meter relay ran 3:58.99. The 4x800 meter relay finished second with a time of 10:08.50. The distance medley relay had a fourth place in 13:26.13.
In the triple jump, Angel Rowe took second with a leap of 37’ 6” (11.43 m) while Peters and Pelumi Adesina were fourth (36’ 5.75”, 11.12 m) and fifth (35’ 3.75”, 10.95 m) respectively.
Nicole Notarianni finished third in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 9.10. Myiah Sturdivant came in third (59.34) in the 400 meters. Sophia Gresham jumped 17’ 3” (5.26 m) in the long jump for third place. Kari DiTonno had a height of 10’ 6” (3.20 m) for third in the pole vault.
Sha’Lynn Clarke came in fourth (2:26.68) in the 800 meters and Ferraro was fifth (2:27.41). Olivia Scattergood finished fourth (48’ 1.75”, 14.67 m) in the weight throw and ninth (33’ 10”, 10.31 m) in the shot put. DiTonno had a fourth place (5’ 1.25”, 1.56 m) in the high jump.
Kierston Johnson took fourth (26.39) in the 200 meters and Fadahunsi was sixth (26.58). Rowe came in fifth (17’ 2,25”, 5.24 m) in the long jump and Adesina was eighth (16’ 8”, 5.08 m).
In the 60 meter dash, Sidney McLeod-Whitener took fifth place (7.95) while Kierston Johnson was seventh (8.00). Melina Johnson finished fifth (1:22.55) in the 500 meters followed by DiTonno, seventh (1:23.34) and Dashmarie Cruz, ninth (1:26.03).
Madison Edwards came in fourth (11:08.61) in the 3000 meters. Edwards had a sixth place (5:23.87) in the mile and Haley Adams was 10th(5:50.22).
In the 5000 meters, Gina Capone came in sixth (19:35.80) while Jennie Sabol and Lyndsay Boyd were eighth (19:53.75) and ninth (20:05.71) respectively. Capone had a ninth place (11:50.84) in the 3000 meters. Dani Nicklas finished seventh (59.90) in the 400 meters followed by Mady Hart, eighth (1:00.38).
Amanthy Soca Cacere took eighth (33’ 1.25”, 10.09 m) in the triple jump. In the pole vault, Kate Appleby-Wineberg had a ninth place (8’ 6.25”, 2.60 m) followed by Amanda Mausser, 10th(7’ 6.5”, 2.30 m). Robinson finished ninth (26.92) in the 200 meters. Ava Raccaro and Mahon McClenahan were ninth (2:29.45) and 10th(2:31.17) respectively in the 800 meters.