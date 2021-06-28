MEDFORD >> The Deer Brook Bluefish swim team fell to the visiting Wenonah Waverunners, 280-223, in Tri-County League A Division action June 26 here.
Deer Brook falls to Wenonah, 280-223
Deer Brook hosts Wenonah in Tri-County action
