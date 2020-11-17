COLLINGSWOOD >> How do you select the best rehabilitation and long-term care providers for a chronic health condition, frailty, or recovery following a stroke, heart attack, joint replacement, serious infection, or accident?
U.S. News and World Report rated over 15,000 nursing homes nationally to help people find appropriate, reliable providers with the highest standards of care. They named United Methodist Communities (UMC) at Collingswood located in Collingswood, NJ, on their Best Nursing Homes and Short-Stay Rehabilitation 2020 – 2021 lists.
U.S. News rated UMC at Collingswood as high performing for both Long-Term Care and Short-Stay Rehabilitation. Rankings define each eligible nursing home as high performing, average, or below average. This year, U.S. News added a patient safety summary that reflects COVID-19 data to their nursing home profile pages.
Out of 13,433 nursing homes that received a Long-Term Care Rating, 1,139 were designated as High-Performing. Among the 14,126 facilities that received a Short-Term Rating, only 2,362 earned a High-Performing Rating.
Both the Short-Stay Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care rankings consider comprehensive measures including registered nurse and physical therapist staffing, flu vaccination rates, fall prevention, registered nurse staffing ratios, discharge rates, prevention of pressure ulcers, ability of residents to self-care, emergency-room visits, hospitalizations, and rate of substantiated complaints.
UMC at Collingswood Administrator, Lisa Reifenrath, remarks, “I attribute these two well-earned designations to the skill, compassion, loyalty and integrity of our associates. It acknowledges our passion for outstanding care and rehabilitation services to older adults.”