Medford, NJ (08055)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 53F. SSE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 53F. SSE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.